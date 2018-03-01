Napoli star distributes pizza to the homeless

Dries Mertens’ status as an adopted son of Naples continues to increase by the day, with a new story of generosity and giving to the city emerging this week.

It has emerged that the Belgian, nicknamed Ciro in Naples, took to the streets in December with a close friend to distribute pizza to the city’s homeless population.

As reported by Corriere del Mezzogiorno, after Napoli returned from their 3-1 victory away to Torino in December, Mertens contacted his friend and arranged to buy food and meet at the central train station to hand it out to the homeless.

In order to avoid being recognised during the selfless act, the forward wore a cap as he dished out the slices of margherita pizza.

This is not the first charitable display he has made during his time in Italy. Previously, he stepped forward to fund a dog shelter in Naples that was struggling for money and going out of business.