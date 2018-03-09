Napoli to make summer move for Fiorentina prodigy

Fiorentina attacker Federico Chiesa is set to be the subject of a large bid from Serie A leaders Napoli during the summer transfer window.

The Neopolitan side have long registered an interest in the 20 year-old, with reports at the turn of the year suggesting a summer deal was on the table for Chiesa.

According to Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino, the Azzurri will make an offer exceeding €40 million to bring Chiesa to the Stadio San Paolo.

An attacking player like his father Enrico, Chiesa has exploded onto the scene with La Viola, making 27 appearances this campaign and scoring five times, while providing five assists.

Napoli view Chiesa as being a long term replacement for Jose Callejon on the right wing, as club president Aurelio De Laurentis hopes to keep their attacking trio intact with Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens up front.