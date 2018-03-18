Napoli v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Juventus’ Saturday slip-up away to SPAL allows Napoli to put some pressure on the Serie A leaders with a win over Genoa at the Stadio San Paolo this Sunday evening.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are currently five points off top, but will expect to be back within two by the end of the week’s action and with Juve facing a tough run-in from now until the season’s end, there title chances remain very much alive.

As always, Sarri’s selection is predictable and sticks with his first choice XI with Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne leading from the front.

Genoa meanwhile, though they sit 13th in the Serie A table are not certain of survival and could do with the points themselves, with just five points separating them from the bottom three.

Mattia Perin has already been linked with a summer move south to Naples, and he has a chance to impress his suitors and will likely be tested a lot, while Diego Laxalt and Goran Pandev will threaten Napoli at the other end.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Genoa: Perin; Biraschi, Spolli, Zukanovic; Rosi, Lazovic, Bertolacci, Hiljemark, Laxalt; Pandev, Galabinov.