Napoli v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Napoli welcome Roma to the Stadio San Paolo as they look to usurp Juventus at the top of the Serie A table

Piotr Zielinski replaces injured Napoli captain Marek Hamsik. Meanwhile, Eusebio Di Francesco brings Edin Dzeko back into the Roma starting XI with Cengiz Under and Diego Perotti either side of the Bosnian.

Napoli have won their last two Serie A games against Roma, btu the last time they beat the Giallorossi three times in a row was back in 1976, and Roma have lost only once in their last 19 away Serie A games.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; Cengiz Under, Dzeko, Perotti