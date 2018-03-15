Official Line-Ups: Arsenal v AC Milan

Gennaro Gattuso has changed his AC Milan formation against Arsenal, opting for a switch to 4-4-2 as they look to upset the odds in North London.

As the Rossoneri look overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit, former Liverpool man Fabio Borini takes on the right-back role, with Patrick Cutrone partnering Andre Silva in attack ahead of Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu, who start in the wider positions.

The home side are without strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through injury and ineligibility respectively, meaning Danny Welbeck leads the line for the hosts.

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Borini, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Montolivo, Calhanoglu; Cutrone, André Silva