Pezzella: I wasn’t ready to play, but Fiorentina won for Astori

After taking to the field against Benevento, and earning a 1-0 win, Fiorentina defender German Pezzella admitted he wasn’t ready to play after the death of Davide Astori.

Before kick off there were a plethora of tributes to Astori. A banner was placed in the centre circle with the words ‘ Capitano Forever’, while a video homage played on the big screen in the ground.

Both sets of fans chanted Astori’s name and as the teams walked out a minute’s silence was held. The most impeccable silence we have ever experienced in football, you could hear a pin drop. It was powerful.

Then on the 13th minute of the game – Astori’s number – the match stopped and the Curva Fiesole unveiled their choreography dedicated to their captain, during a minute of applause.

“It has been a difficult week for us,” Pezzella told Sky Sport Italia.

“I wasn’t ready to play after what happened, but it was better to get on the field to move forward. I’m sure Davide would have wanted us to play and win for him.”

Vitor Hugo who replaced Astori in the starting XI, and wearing No.31, bagged the only goal of the game, and it’s symmetry didn’t go unnoticed.

“On the goal for Hugo,” Pezzella added. “Astori brought him up and helped with the goal. He was like a brother to us. When we arrived at training he was always smiling.

“I want to thank those who are close to us. We have met so many people, and so many supporters over the last week.

“It is a difficult situation, and there are no words to describe what we have experienced. The group did what it had to… Win for Davide.”