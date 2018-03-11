Pioli: Fiorentina were united with Astori, but now even more

After Fiorentina’s win over Benevento, coach Stefano Pioli was unsure of whether or not it should have gone ahead, but felt it was right to play in front of their fans in the first match after Davide Astori’s death, and revealed his team are even more united than before.

Before kick off there were a plethora of tributes to Astori. A banner was placed in the centre circle with the words ‘ Capitano Forever’, while a video homage played on the big screen in the ground.

Both sets of fans chanted Astori’s name and as the teams walked out a minute’s silence was held. The most impeccable silence we have ever experienced in football, you could hear a pin drop. It was powerful.

Then on the 13th minute of the game – Astori’s number – the match stopped and the Curva Fiesole unveiled their choreography dedicated to their captain, during a minute of applause.

“We came here to play and break the ice,” Pioli told the press. “It was the right thing to do it in front of our fans. It was an emotional day to say the least.

“Not everything will go back to the way it was before. If I had a united group of players with Davide, I have an even more united one now.

“I wasn’t sure if it was the best idea to play today, but there were those who wanted to play. They are living in a situation which is bigger than they are.

“Astori was a central figure in everything we did. I was expecting what I saw on the field. The players are young and wanted to play well for Davide.

“It is inevitable that a young team plays better in a positive environment, now it is up to us to carry that forward, the think that Davide helped to start.

“I have never felt an atmosphere as united as I did today.”