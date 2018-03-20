Pjanic hits back at Nainggolan’s criticism

After being accused of leaving Roma to ‘win easy’ by Radja Nainggolan, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has defended his move to the Italian champions.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international starred for the Giallorossi for five years but throughout his time in the capital, couldn’t help to deliver any success in terms of trophies.

Among those who criticised him for trying to do things the easy way in his bid for silverware was his ex-teammate Nainggolan but Pjanic has claimed things were not that simple.

“On what [Nainggolan] was said, I had five beautiful years at Roma but then I decided I wanted to have another experience,” Pjanic told Il Messaggero. “Juventus had been tracking me and they wanted to sign me.

“I felt the need, after five years, to try a new experience and so I left. However, winning is never an easy thing to do, even at Juventus. It takes work and it takes sweat.”

That said, Pjanic bears no ill will towards his former club and it remains a major regret for him that he couldn’t bring success to the Eternal City.

“Winning with Roma would have been unique but I couldn’t do it and I’m sorry about that. There is so much passion in Rome, people think only about football,” he added.

“That is a positive thing because it motivates you and can bring you to the stars but it is also negative because you can then lose some balance and that’s precisely the problem.”