Pochettino: Tottenham dominated Juventus and were unlucky

Despite losing 2-1 to Juventus, and thus crashing out of the Champions League, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was proud of his players’ performance.

A goal and assist from Gonzalo Higuain saw Juventus power past Spurs, winning 4-3 on aggregate, though Tottenham did dominate the majority of the match.

However, the tie was won in a crazy three minute period, with Higuain directing a Sami Khedira header in on 64 minutes, before playing Paulo Dybala through, to score what turned out to the winner.

“We created a lot,” Pochettino told the press. “I’m proud, we dominated Juventus. We did better in the two games, but at this level in three minutes Juventus changed the game.

“I’m relaxed, happy, but disappointed. The team played with quality and put in a fantastic performance.

“It was a nightmare, but I’m still a dreamer, who why should I talk about nightmares? Unfortunately that’s football, but I’ll keep dreaming about this Tottenham side.

“We believe in our way of playing and will continue to play as we do.

“They had three chances and scored two goals. You can call it inexperience, or poor concentration, but when you analyse the game you’ll see that Tottenham was better for over 70 minutes.

“We were unlucky, maybe we can talk about other things. We play to win, it’s the most important thing, but today we have shown fight and maturity.

“The mistakes were made and we conceded two goals. Juve have two great players that score when they get one or two chances.

“We lost, but now we have to be positive and try to improve even more. I’m happy with the way my players played, but if we hadn’t create anything and played badly, I would accept it.

“But we played Juventus who have reached two of the last three Champions League finals, so we are happy and proud.”