PODCAST: AC Milan FALL foul of Arsenal

Despite AC Milan being dumped out of the Europa League by Arsenal, both Lazio and Roma made it through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League and Champions League, respectively.

Dov Schiavone is joined by Padraig Whelan to discuss the Italian sides’ performance in European competition, that Danny Welbeck dive, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s blunder, and the ever impressive Simone Inzaghi.

