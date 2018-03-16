PSG offer Cavani as makeweight in swoop for AC Milan star

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to take advantage of AC Milan’s search for a new striker by offering Edinson Cavani in exchange for Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With the Italian outfit unconvinced by summer arrivals Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic, PSG will look to tempt them into the sale of Donnarumma with the lure of Cavani, who has a greater track record in Serie A, in return.

Donnarumma has endured a difficult relationship with Milan since bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old in 2015, and negotiations have already begun for a trade, according to CalcioNews24.com.

Given Cavani’s desire to return to Serie A after a previous successful spell with Napoli, coupled with Milan’s recent acquisition of goalkeeper Pepe Reina from the Partenopei for next season, it is suggested that they may be more reciprocal to a switch involving Donnarumma.

Current strike pair Kalinic and Silva have four and one league goals respectively, and Milan are keen to reinforce their attacking options.

Meanwhile, Cavani has scored 24 goals in just 25 Ligue 1 appearances this term, and previously hit 104 goals in 138 games in all competitions for Napoli between 2010 and 2013.