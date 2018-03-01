Raiola: Donnarumma should leave AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been advised once again by his agent Mino Raiola to move on from AC Milan.

The transfer saga surrounding the youngster was one of the most protracted of last summer’s transfer window with Donnarumma going from what appeared to be a certain exit to penning a new deal.

However, Raiola has revealed, unsurprisingly, that he was against that move and has once more insisted that the best thing for the goalkeeper is to exit the San Siro.

“Gigio made his choice and that was to stay at Milan and I respect him for that,” the agent told RAI’s Calcio & Mercato. “I think that he should leave immediately because there are important offers for him. If it were up to me, Gigio would leave Milan.”

Raiola also confessed that he is working on possibly bringing in form Mario Balotelli back to Serie A and outlandishly claimed that the striker is now worth €100 million.

“Mario is ready to return [to Italy]. He has matured now and is one of the top 10 strikers in the world. In Italy, he is the number one and is worth €100m,” he added.

“But he is available on a free transfer this summer and that makes him a bargain. I’m already negotiating with many clubs in England and Italy.

“I’ve spoken with Juve, Roma, Napoli and Inter. There’s no talks with Milan because [Massimiliano] Mirabelli is there and I can’t speak to him. I’m not at his level.”