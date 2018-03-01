Raiola targeting AC Milan defender Romagnoli

Concern is growing at AC Milan amid reports that super-agent Mino Raiola wants star defender Alessio Romagnoli to join his high-profile list of clients.

The 50-year-old was advising Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the much publicised contract negotiations that nearly led to his exit from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

With Tuttosport reporting that Raiola wants to wrestle the 23-year-old centre-back away from his current agent Sergio Berti, Milan will be expecting another round of difficult exchanges.

Sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is known to have clashed with Raiola on several occasions and would have been hoping that discussions over a new deal for the ex-Roma man could be resolved quickly.

Romagnoli’s current deal with the Rossoneri expires in June 2020 and will be expecting to increase his current annual salary of €2 million-a-year to reflect his importance to the club.