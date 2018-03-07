Ravanelli: Can would be great at Juventus

Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli insisted that the club are still interested in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, but it would be a disaster if he did not head to Turin this summer.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is yet to agree a contract renewal with the Premier League side, but could still remain on Merseyside.

“Can is a great player, he could play in the [current] Juventus team” Ravenelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The company has been following him for a long time and we hope we can secure his signing.

“However, despite this Juventus has some very competent people, who deal excellently with these things and will make the best decision.”

Since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, the German has made 164 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 14 times.