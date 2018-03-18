Real Madrid compete with Liverpool for Roma ace

Roma’s solidity this season has not gone unnoticed across Europe, with Real Madrid thought to be amongst a clutch of clubs interested in Giallorossi goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazilian has stepped impressively into the boots vacated by Wojciech Szczesny at the Stadio Olimpico, conceding just 23 goals so far.

Having cost Roma just €7.5 million, the former Internacional man’s value is likely to have gone through the roof with a bidding war set for his signature this summer. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are amongst Alisson’s admirers, but in Real Madrid a new challenger has emerged.

The Spanish side look set for another rebuild in the summer, with a goalkeeper near the top of their shopping list. Mundo Deportivo suggest that scouts were in attendance at the Stadio Olimpico for Roma’s recent victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

They will have gone away impressed as Alisson was part of a Giallorossi side that kept a clean sheet as they progressed to the quarter finals.