Real Madrid find surprising stumbling block as they bid to land Icardi

With Real Madrid keen to bolster their frontline in the summer, moves for Inter hitman Mauro Icardi seem to be edging further away, due to a rather surprising reason.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has been searching Europe for Karim Benzema’s replacement as the French striker has failed to impress at the Estadio Bernabeu in recent campaigns, and has scored just four LaLiga goals this season.

In January, Madrid were hot on the trail of Icardi, though now Spanish media outlet Diario Madridista has reported that Perez doesn’t want to enter into negotiations with Icardi’s agent, and wife, Wanda Nara, which could keep the striker from joining the reigning European champions.

The use of a mediator has been mooted to help smooth negotiations between the two sides. However, Real have also been looking to the Bundesliga for other options such as Bayern Munichs’s Robert Lewandowski and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Icardi currently has 22 goals in 29 appearances for Inter this season as the club hope to fulfil their Champions League aspirations.