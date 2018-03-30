Real Madrid-Juventus tickets sold out

Tickets for Real Madrid-Juventus were always expected to sell out, but few would have predicted it would take just eight minutes.

Los Blancos and the Bianconeri will square off in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg taking place at the Allianz Stadium on April 3 before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu on April 11.

Tickets to the match in Italy sold out on March 24, and supporters of the Spanish giants followed suit by needing just eight minutes to buy all the tickets that were made available to the general public.

As a result 80,000 Real Madrid fans are expected to pack the stadium in Spain, while 4,000 Juventus fans will travel to follow their team.

The tie is a rematch of last season’s final which saw Real Madrid run out 4-1 victors at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on June 3.