Roma complete permanent signings of striking duo

In their yearly financial report on Thursday, Roma announced that Patrik Schick and Gregoire Defrel have now officially been signed on permanent details.

The club also announced the permanent departures of Seydou Doumbia and Juan Iturbe, as well as a negative financial balance of €40.3 million.

Compared to the previous report, Roma have also registered a debt that improves by €13.1 million (€53.4m to €40m).

Schick will cost the club, in this year, a total of €14m: €5m for the loan, plus €9m for the obligation to buy.

Defrel has a total price of €20m: €5 for the loan of the striker and €15 for the right to purchase him permanently.

A total of €34m, therefore, has been spent on the two strikers who were brought in to replace Mohamed Salah, who joined Liverpool in the summer.

Iturbe will bring Roma €5m, after initially being bought by the Giallorossi for €24m in 2014.