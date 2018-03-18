Roma edge past dogged Crotone

Stephan El Shaarawy’s first half goal set a disjointed Roma on their way to a 2-0 victory over Crotone at the Stadio Ezio Scida in Serie A on Sunday.

In a match of few clear chances, the Italian international tapped home an accurate Aleksandar Kolarov cross from close range to put the Giallorossi ahead.

Despite a determined defensive effort from Crotone, Radja Nainggolan’s first goal since November ensured Roma returned to the capital with all three points.

Crotone made the brighter start as they looked to push Roma back. A lofted Adrian Stoian ball was collected by Andrea Nalini in the box, but Federico Fazio showed good strength to usher the forward out of play.

Roma came close to breaking the deadlock in the opening quarter of an hour though. El Shaarawy played a quick one-two with Kolarov before seeing his low effort blocked. The follow up fell to Nainggolan on the edge of the box, but his first time drive whistled over the bar.

Despite dominating possession, the Giallorossi were struggling to create a clear opening. Nainggolan played into Edin Dzeko’s feet on the edge of the box, who in turn rolled the ball across to the onrushing Bruno Peres. However, the Brazilian was crowded out and Crotone cleared their lines.

Indeed, it was the Rossoblu who came closest to putting Roma ahead, through Marco Capuano. The centre-back looked to clear Kolarov’s deep cross but his header looped mere inches over his own crossbar.

The hosts were offering little attacking threat, but were afforded an opportunity when a poor Fazio header from a Marcello Trotta cross fell to Stoian, but his wayward volley did not trouble Alisson.

Gerson ought to have put Roma ahead in the closing stages of the first half as he met a Dzeko cross at the back post, but under pressure from Bruno Martella, could only head wide.

Minutes later the capital club were ahead, courtesy of El Shaarawy. With Roma pushing forward, Lorenzo Pellegrini played the ball wide to Kolarov and his first time delivery was sidefooted home from close range with ease.

However, Crotone almost hit back immediately. A hoof upfield by goalkeeper Alex Cordaz caught the Roma backline flatfooted and allowed Stoian to go clean through on goal. A smart touch looked to have taken the ball beyond Alisson, only for the Brazilian to expertly recover and smother.

Roma went on the offensive after the break and forced an early block from Cortaz. Nainggolan skipped past a stumbling Capuano to burst into the box before cutting back for Dzeko, but the Bosnian’s strike was well saved.

Crotone were almost gifted an equaliser as Fazio switched off, and the Argentine had Alisson to thank for sparing his blushes.

Having received the ball midway into his own half, the centre-back turned into the path of Trotta, who pinched the ball and charged goalward. A fine Alisson block kept preserved Roma’s lead, as Stoian’s follow up chip landed on the roof of the net.

The error looked to have shaken Roma, but they soon regained their composure and the dangerous Kolarov almost doubled their lead. The Serb’s clever flick created space for him to bend a wicked strike that whistled just past the far post.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Nainggolan put the game beyond doubt. Collecting Alessandro Florenzi’s knockdown, the Belgian rolled the ball inside before driving into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Crotone were left wondering how they hadn’t pulled a goal back immediately, as first Alisson pulled off a low save from Federico Ricci at the near post, before Fazio twice threw himself in the way of follow ups by Nwankwo Simy on the line.

The victory sees Roma consolidate their hold on third in the table, whilst Crotone remain in the relegation zone in 18th place.

Match Facts