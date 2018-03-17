Totti confident of Roma’s Champions League chances

Following the Champions League quarter-final draw, Roma Club Director Francesco Totti is confident the Giallorossi have a chance against current LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Edin Dzeko’s second half strike saw the Italian side beat Shakhtar Donetsk on away goals and sent them into last eight. Despite the Spanish side being amongst the favourites of the competition, Totti thinks Barcelona should be aware of facing Roma.

“I am happy with the draw because we are amongst the eight strongest teams in Europe,” the former captain told Premium Sport.

“It would have been an equal task facing other teams like Real Madrid or Manchester City. We will face this challenge with calmness, we know that Barcelona is one of the strongest teams in Europe, but we know we can do well against them too.

“Be assured that they will be worried about facing us too. We want to show that Roma can do well against the Blaugrana. Football is great because anything can happen, especially in these moments.

“To win this competition you have to face all the strongest European teams. Playing against champions like [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez and [Gerard] Pique will encourage us to do our best.”

The first leg is scheduled on Wednesday April 4 at the Camp Nou, while Roma will host the second on April 10.