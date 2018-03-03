Roma performance angers Di Francesco

Eusebio Di Francesco hailed Roma’s physical strength and team unity after the Giallorossi’s win 4-2 at Napoli on Saturday night, but was angry with his players only just showing this mentality.

Despite going a goal down, Roma immediately pegged Napoli back through Cengiz Under, before an Edin Dzeko double and Diego Perotti strike killed the tie off, with Dries Mertens bagging a late consolation.

“Many were talking about a physically weak and scarcely united team,” Di Francesco told reporters after the game. “Today we demonstrated that we are the opposite; physically strong and united. Both teams played at their best today.

“I am proud to be the coach of Roma, you need love to be in this position. Roma are definitely a team that deserves Champions League football. Today I saw the team I want to see.

“We are trying to always play consistently in the same way, trying to play like Napoli. They play the best football in Italy, and in the top three at European level.

“I can assure you that it is not easy to score four goals against Napoli. I am not happy to see this spirit from my players just tonight.

With Under getting his fifth goal in five games the Giallorossi coach was full of praise for the Turkish youngster.

“Cengiz Under is a lethal striker,” Di Francesco went on. “He works very hard during the weak. I have spoken a lot with Edin Dzeko, very few players are as technical as he is, especailly considering his physical structure.”