Roma President: Real Madrid and Liverpool target going nowhere

Roma president James Pallotta has insisted that goalkeeper Alisson will remain at the club beyond the end of the season, despite interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The Brazil international has enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie A, having spent last season as back up to Wojciech Szczesny after arriving from Internacional in 2016.

This has prompted a number of European heavyweights to identify Alisson as a transfer target, but Pallotta was adamant that his custodian would remain in Rome.

“Both Alisson and [Cengiz] Under have signed five-year contracts and we have them locked down,” the American told Washington-based radio station Sirius XM.

“I am particularly pleased with Alisson as I have been a fan of his since his first day here, and now he is really showing his value.”

After allowing stars such as Miralem Pjanic and Mohamed Salah to be sold over the past two seasons, Pallotta sought to address accusations that the Giallorossi did not have the financial capacity to hold on to their best players.

“The same things are always said about us, that Roma are a selling club. We are not a supermarket though.

“Our sporting director Monchi, with whom there is total harmony, has worked well to settle the accounts from the Financial Fair Play perspective.”

Alisson has made 38 appearances for Roma this season and is set to represent Brazil at the World Cup in Russia this summer.