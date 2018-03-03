Roma smash Napoli and blow Scudetto race in Juventus’ favour

A superb Roma side came from a goal down to destroy Napoli 4-2 at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday night to put a huge dent in the Partenopei’s Serie A title battle with Juventus.

The Bianconeri now just one point behind the Partenopei – with a game in hand – at the top of the Serie A table following their win over Lazio earlier in the day.

A crazy start in Napoli saw the home side break the deadlock through Lorenzo Insigne, but then Roma made a dramatic comeback thanks to Cengiz Under, an Edin Dzeko double and Diego Perotti rounded off a fantastic result for the Giallorossi.

Dries Mertens got a late second for the home side, though the game was well out of their reach by then.

Going into the game Napoli had beaten Roma in their last two encounters but hadn’t emerged victorious three times in a row since 1976, whilst Roma themselves had lost just one away Serie A game in their last 19.

Roma had the opening chance with a Diego Perotti header on two minutes, but it was Napoli who took the lead after five with Insigne collecting a low Mario Rui cross and firing past Alisson.

It didn’t last long though, as Under found his fifth goal in five games beating Pepe Reina after a deflection from Mario Rui which completely dumfounded the goalkeeper.

GOOOOAAAAALLL!!!! It's the Turkish Terror, Cengiz Under quickly makes it 1-1 | 7' #NapoliRomapic.twitter.com/wXvHYMNude — SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) 3 marzo 2018

From there, the Partenopei dominated their opponents as they looked to take back the lead, creating multiple chances from Dries Mertens and Insigne, with Alisson saving twice on the Belgian and Italian in the space of ten minutes.

Just as Napoli were on top, Roma got their second as Dzeko headed home a lovely Alessandro Florenzi cross, climbing high above Raul Albiol to make it 2-1.

On 31 minutes it was Mertens again who went close to scoring, with his finish just wide of Alisson’s right-hand post.

After the break it was Napoli who continued their dominance and went close with Jose Callejon volleying high over the bar from good position.

Then Alisson was needed yet again, as the Brazilian goalkeeper made a great save to keep out an Insigne effort from close range.

Maurizio Sarri brought on captain Marek Hamsik on 65 minutes to try and light up the Partenopei attack, and almost immediately Insigne went close to the equaliser with a lovely curling shot that went just wide of the post.

It was Dzeko again who shone brightest, with a fantastic left footed shot from the edge of the box which beat Reina and earned the Bosnian his 13th Serie A goal of the campaign.

Still Napoli tried to get back into the game, with Insigne being denied twice by Alisson in the space of a few moments, as the Brazilian goalkeeper further enhanced his growing reputation.

The game was put to an end by Perotti who fired home from close range on 80 minutes.

Mertens then had the chance to get one back from a free kick inside the box, but Florenzi saved it on the line. The Belgian then finally managed to get on the scoresheet, but it was too late to turn things around.