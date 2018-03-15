Roma star Alisson proving he belongs amongst the world’s best

As shot after shot rained in, Napoli fans could be forgiven for wondering just how their side had not been able to reduce Roma’s 4-1 lead at the Stadio San Paolo earlier this month.

Clear-cut chances were fashioned as the Partenopei broke through Roma’s defence and unleashed a tirade of efforts on goal, but the ball just would not nestle in the back of the net.

Although a stoppage time strike made the margin of defeat less embarrassing, the simple reason for Napoli’s untimely defeat was the colossus guarding the visitors’ net.

Alisson Becker has enjoyed the season of his life, in what could prove to be a career-defining campaign for Roma, and his performance against the league leaders served as further proof that the Brazilian can stake a claim for the title of “world’s best goalkeeper”.

The six-foot-four-inch custodian trails only his opposite number in that game, Pepe Reina, for clean sheets in Serie A, after registering 12 shutouts in 28 appearances. It is a similar story in the Champions League, with four in eight matches, as he has helped the Lupi reach the Quarter-Finals for the first time in a decade.

If goals have been less than forthcoming at the Stadio Olimpico since the turn of the year, the side can at least rely on keeping opponents out.

Whilst Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon, and more recently, David De Gea of Manchester United and Bayern Munich stalwart Manuel Neuer have set the benchmark for elite goalkeeping, Alisson is closing the gap with every passing game.

That, at least, is the opinion of Brazilian World Cup-winning goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel, who pronounced his younger compatriot “the Pele of goalkeeping.” Former Roma goalkeeping coach Roberto Negrisolo offered a more contemporary version of the same claim, swapping Pele for Lionel Messi.

Indeed, Alisson has proved to be the bedrock of Roma’s defence and is now both literally and figuratively the first name on coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s teamsheet.

A series of mesmerising saves and commanding performances have propelled the 25-year-old to the upper echelons of Serie A, but it has not always been this easy for the Novo Hamburgo-native.

Born in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, Alisson was picked up by Internacional and broke through the ranks to serve as back-up to older brother Muriel.

The arrival of AC Milan legend Dida looked to have set Alisson back further, only for the youngster to usurp the seasoned veteran in late 2014. Alisson had made the No.1 shirt his own and never looked back.

A string of impressive performances saw rising interest in this new starlet between the sticks, but it was Roma who moved quickest to land him in 2016.

Whilst much was expected, the form of Wojciech Szczesny meant coach Luciano Spalletti afforded his new arrival little playing time, aside from in the cups. Indeed, Alisson did not feature at all in Serie A and was linked to Sao Paulo after only a single season in Italy.

However, the departure of Szczesny to Juventus, followed by Spalletti taking the helm at Inter, created an opening. True to form, Alisson clutched his chance with both hands.

This season has seen the Brazil international become Serie A’s most consistent custodian, having outperformed the likes of Buffon and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Alisson has rarely, if at all, suffered a bad game for Roma this term, and has regularly been his side’s best player.

His 11 saves against Napoli, including close range stops that looked destined to go in, were just part of another day at the office for a goalkeeper who has made crucial saves a key tenant of his game.

A dominant opening day performance kept Atalanta at bay, before following up with a one-man show to secure a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid in the opening round of the Champions League Group Stages.

Most memorable was his point-blank save to deny Saul deep into stoppage time, and the point Roma picked up proved to be vital in securing qualification for the Giallorossi at the expense of the Spaniards.

Crucially, Alisson has proved himself a man to be relied upon on the big occasions, with a sensational fingertip parry frustrating Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain just weeks after he had guided Roma past bitter rivals Lazio.

Alisson possesses all the traits of a world class goalkeeper, with the command of his area second to none as he barks orders out to those in front of him. Coupled with his quick reflexes and shot-stopping ability, he is the prototype keeper.

Perhaps most telling is the maturity and desire to improve that has been shown since leaving Brazilian domestic football. Alisson has visibly toned up and slimmed down, whilst his footwork has reached the level of an outfield player, with a drag-back to bamboozle an opponent in his own box now almost a given in every match.

There is still room to improve, with distribution occasionally letting him down, but it is easy to see why a host of clubs are vying for his services next season. Herein lies the problem for Roma though; how much longer can they keep hold of Alisson?

Premier League outfit Liverpool are thought to be leading the chase, but face competition from big-spenders Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Throw domestic rivals Napoli into the mix and the situation becomes even more difficult for the capital club.

Going into this summer’s World Cup, Alisson is Brazil coach Tite’s first choice ahead of Manchester City man Ederson, himself having a superb season. Should he excel in Russia and help the Selecao lift a sixth crown, the Roma star could become one of the most sought-after men in Europe.

Whether sporting director Monchi can bat away the admirers remains to be seen, but this campaign will go down as the watershed moment in the career of Alisson, as he looks to challenge the likes of De Gea and Neuer for the title of the finest goalkeeper on the planet.