Roma star pledges World Cup allegiance to Egypt

Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy has revealed he’ll be supporting Egypt in the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

The 25 year-old has enjoyed a minor revival for the Giallorossi this campaign, scoring seven goals and creating seven in 29 appearances.

With the exit of Italy from proceeding at the World Cup, the focus of El Shaarawy has been to continue his excellent form with Roma.

“My objective is to get into double figures for goals for Roma this season and finish in fourth place,” El Shaarawy told LaRoma24.it.

El Shaarawy was born in Savona to an Egyptian father and Italian mother, and despite initial interest from the Egyptian national team committed his future to the Azzurri.

“At the World Cup, I will support Egypt,” the former Genoa and AC Milan prospect conceded.

Egypt will be looking to former Fiorentina and Perugia man Ahmed Hegazi to provide a solid base for their defence in Russia.