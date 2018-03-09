Ronaldo: Inter must keep hold of Icardi

Former Inter striker Ronaldo insists that the club must do everything within their power to retain captain Mauro Icardi, amidst interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Icardi is the Nerazzurri’s top scorer this season with 18 goals in 22 Serie A appearances, and his form has seen him linked with a number of top clubs around Europe.

However, the Argentine has received the backing of a fellow Inter No.9 in Ronaldo, who was in Milan on Friday to participate in the club’s 110-year anniversary celebrations.

“Amongst the great players here at Inter, Icardi is a phenomenon,” the Brazilian declared at the event in central Milan. “We need to find a way to win the Scudetto with him, but Icardi feels happy at Inter.

“He is a player that everyone wants, as he has shown great quality. The fans love him though and I think he should stay.”

The former striker has been nominated for entry into a newly established Inter Hall of Fame, after scoring 49 league goals in just 69 appearances from 1997 to 2002, and was delighted to be involved in the club’s celebrations.

“I’m very happy to be here to celebrate 110 years of Inter. To be declared the best striker in the history of this club is a real honour because there have been so many great players here.

“This is a club with a beautiful history and I learnt so much here, not just as a footballer but as a man.”

Ronaldo lifted the UEFA Cup with Inter in 1998, and twice won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002 respectively.