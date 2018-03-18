Sampdoria v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will look to build on last weekend’s goalless draw against Napoli when they visit Sampdoria in Serie A at Sunday lunchtime.

The Nerazzurri are limping over the line to qualify for the Champions League with only two victories in their past 11 league fixtures, and will hope Mauro Icardi can return them to winning ways against his former club at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Icardi leads the line in front of Ivan Perisic, Rafinha and Antonio Candreva in an unchanged line-up to that which frustrated Scudetto-chasing Napoli last time out.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria have turned their ground into a fortress this term, with only two home defeats all season. However, the Blucerchiati come into this fixture on the back of a 4-1 thrashing by Crotone.

Veteran forward Fabio Quagliarella is joined by powerhouse Duvan Zapata upfront, whilst Karol Linetty misses out through suspension and is replaced in midfield by Dennis Praet.

Bartosz Bereszynski has recovered from injury to return to defence alongside the impressive Matias Silvestre, whilst Emiliano Viviano passed a late fitness test to retain his place in goal.

Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Ferrari, Murru; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Zapata

Inter: Handanovic; Joao Cancelo, Joao Miranda, Skriniar, D’Ambrosio; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Candreva, Rafinha, Perisic; Icardi