Sarri: I saw lots of good things from Napoli

Maurizio Sarri praised his side’s positive aspects despite the 4-2 loss to Roma at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday night.

The Partenopei took an early lead but were unable to hang on for more than a minute before Roma equalised, condemning Napoli to their first loss in 101 games after they have gone in front.

“I saw many positive aspects,” Sarri told reporters. “I am disappointed for the fans, who were amazing tonight. They know we did our very best.

“We were unlucky in certain instances, Roma’s immediate equaliser shocked us. We created a lot of chances. I will have to analyse how Roma were able to be so clinical.

“I hope we have a reaction like two years ago, when we remained on the same points per game average. I absolutely don’t want to see any sad faces after a game played at our usual level.

“The Scudetto race is just about Juventus. We will try to make things hard for them, but we need to be proud about what we’ve done so far.”