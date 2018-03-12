Sarri: I saw Napoli’s best performance of the season

Despite only gaining a point against Inter, Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri feels they put on their best performance of the current campaign.

Napoli had most of the ball and only one shot on target during the game, with the best chance they created saw Lorenzo Insigne in on goal but he scooped the ball over the bar.

As a result, Napoli are one point behind Serie A leaders Juventus who have a game in hand on their Scudetto rivals.

“Juventus are first in the Serie A table, and have been for seven years,” Sarri told the press. “For this reason we don’t have any obligation to win.

“That said, there are still many games left and we still have to play them.

“We have the responsibility to give 101 percent, and I have had answers that I wanted.

“There are teams that, more often than not, have had much more to spend than us in the transfer market, but are behind in the standings.

“Serie A is the only European league which is still in the balance, excluding the English league it is no coincidence that those spending more are winning.

“Excuse my language, but we will try and break our balls until the end of the season.”

There were suggestions that Napoli are feeling the pressure of trying to win the Scudetto which has had a negative impact on the team.

“We aren’t feeling any pressure, absolutely not,” Sarri went on. “I probably just saw out best performance as we didn’t give anything away to a very strong team.

“It’s likely that our attention to the defensive phase of play, cause a bit of lucidity up front. In the second half we had total domination.”