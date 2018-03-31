Sarri: Wastefulness cost Napoli in Sassuolo draw

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri was critical of his forwards after watching his side rescue a 1-1 draw against lowly Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium on Saturday.

The Partenopei squandered an opportunity to temporarily return to the summit of Serie A after falling behind to an early Matteo Politano effort.

Despite missing a number of chances, a Rogerio own goal finally spared Napoli’s blushes. Despite the lifeline, the Azzurri could not find the winner to take them above Juventus, much to Sarri’s frustration.

“We created a lot today but took advantage of very few of our chances,” the tactician told Sky Sport Italia. “In other matches we have scored six goals when creating as many chances as we did today. We made too many technical mistakes.”

The draw saw striker Arkadiusz Milik continue his return from a long-term ACL injury with an appearance from the bench, and Sarri insisted that the Poland international could play a crucial role in the latter part of the campaign.

“He has been able to put more minutes in on the pitch and he offers a great option for us,” Sarri continued.

“We have to work to get his match fitness up and be prepared for the match against Juventus [on 22 April], which will be decisive for the Scudetto. He can also help us to reach 87 points and break a club record.”

Napoli will be looking to get back on track when they host Chievo next Sunday.