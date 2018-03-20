Schick admits to struggling with pressure at Roma

The demands and spotlight on players in the Italian capital have been a shock to Roma youngster Patrik Schick, who has confessed that it has been tough to deal with it.

Having been the subject of interest from many of Europe’s top clubs last summer, it was the Giallorossi who eventually won the race for his signature.

However, things haven’t gone as the youngster had hoped and speaking from the Czech Republic camp on international duty, he has admitted that he is suffering from a lack of confidence at the moment, although it makes him doubly determined to succeed.

“Things aren’t going as I imagined but I will prove that I belong at Roma. I also have one of the best strikers in the world here to learn from in [Edin] Dzeko and I’ll learn everything I can from him,” he said.

“I don’t want to leave, even though things have been worse than I thought they’d be. I’ve tried not to feel the pressure but it isn’t easy. It is definitely greater at Roma than at other clubs.

“But now everything depends on me and how I perform so I’ll do everything I can in training. It isn’t an easy situation and I don’t want to lie about it.

“I’m lacking a little belief in myself but I want to prove that I belong here. We still have a few games before the end of the season and I want to show what I can do.”

The former Sampdoria man is yet to open his account in Serie A since joining the Lupi but has netted in the Coppa Italia.