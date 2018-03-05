Serie A and Coppa Italia changes for 2018/19 confirmed

The next Serie A season is set to see a lot of changes made from the timing of the transfer windows to changes to the calendar.

There will no longer be an overlap of the window and season in August, with the transfer market to close on August 18, 24 hours before the season kicks off on August 19.

“The next Serie A season will begin on August 19 and the Italian Super Cup is on August 12, with a location still to be confirmed,” CONI President Giovanni Malago revealed on Monday.

“Next year, there will be two midweek rounds on September 26 and April 3, plus we have approved the formula of a Boxing Day schedule, so there will be games on December 22, 26 and 30 with the season resuming on January 20.

“The round on January 13 will be entirely about the Coppa Italia with a change to the format there too. It is no longer obligatory for the top seeded clubs to have the game at home, so it will all be done by open draw.”

The winter break will, like this season, allow for matches to be played over Christmas before the players being given a rest from the beginning of the new year until the round of Coppa Italia fixtures on January 13.

“As for the transfer market, we have made some important modifications. The summer session will close on August 18, 24 hours before the start of the Serie A season.

“The same will go for the January window, which is expected to close on January 19.”