All Serie A games postponed following Astori’s passing

The Lega Serie A has confirmed that no games will take place on Sunday, to mourn the passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

Astori was found dead in his hotel room in Udine ahead of Sunday’s scheduled game between Udinese and Fiorentina.

He passed away, aged 31, in his sleep overnight and the cause of his death remains unknown.

Udinese-Fiorentina and Genoa-Cagliari were called off immediately, while later an announcement was made that all fixtures would be postponed as a mark of respect.

Footballer’s association president Damiano Tommasi asked the Lega Serie A and the Italian football federation (FIGC) to set a new date for the remaining games from Round 27, and everyone agreed, from the FIGC commissioner Roberto Fabbricini, to CONI president Giovanni Malago that it was the best thing to do given the circumstances.

All round 27 games will be played at a later stage. The games impacted by the tragic loss are Genoa-Cagliari, Udinese-Fiorentina, Benevento-Verona, Torino-Crotone, Chievo-Sassuolo, Atalanta-Sampdoria and AC Milan-Inter.