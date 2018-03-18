Serie A Return on the Cards for Balotelli?

Mario Balotelli could be set for a dramatic return to Serie A in the next transfer window, but Nice will not let the controversial striker leave without a fee.

The former Inter striker is thought to favour a return to Italy, with Roma and Napoli the most likely destinations, in order to stake a claim to resume his international career.

Aiglons chairman Jean-Pierre Rivère is resigned to the fact that the Italian striker is likely to depart his club after two seasons, but will put up a fight to ensure his contract is honoured.

Both the Giallorossi and Partenopei will be looking for a forward during the transfer window, and while Balotelli would be an attractive proposition on a free transfer, his value is unclear.

Rivère will need to discuss the matter with the striker and his agent Mino Raiola to develop a strategy to ensure that a solution that is satisfactory to all parties.