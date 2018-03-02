Serie A round 27 preview: The top eight face off in mammoth weekend

In a weekend littered with season defining fixtures we begin with a match-up that doesn’t really qualify, but an important derby to those involved. Nonetheless, SPAL have won four of their 16 home matches against Bologna in the top-flight – four draws and eight wins for the guests complete the record.

With their success against Crotone last Sunday, the home side ended an eight-game winless run in the league (D3 L5). The visitors have lost each of their last three games on the road, conceding eight goals in the process – the last time they recorded a four-match losing streak away from home in Serie A was in October 2015.

The first of the huge encounters this weekend takes us to the capital. Only once in their history have Lazio managed to beat Juventus in both their league matches in a single season (1942/43). Juve are on a stellar run of form and are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A games (W11 D1) and have conceded just one goal in this period.

Gonzalo Higuaín has netted 12 goals in nine league fixtures against the home side – his favourite opponent domestically.

Napoli have won their last two Serie A games against AS Roma – the last time they beat the Giallorossi three times in a row was in 1976. The league leaders have won 10 league matches in a row, scoring 25 goals in the process.

The capital side should not be underestimated as they have lost only once in their last 19 away games (W14 D4).

Genoa have won three of their last four Serie A matches against Cagliari – as many successes as they had in the previous nine meetings. Cagliari’s form has waned of late as they have won only two of their last 13 league games, after enjoying five wins in their previous 13 fixtures earlier this season.

Yet another clash near the right end of the table takes place in Bergamo as Atalanta have won six of their last nine home matches against Sampdoria in the league (D1 L2).

The away side are likely to rely on goal-machine Fabio Quagliarella yet again as he has scored 10 goals in Serie A against Atalanta – against no other side has he scored more in the top-flight.

Another big game at the foot of the table could be a season definer for the home side. All of Benevento’s 10 points in this campaign have come across their last six home games. Verona are unlikely to contribute to a stalemate as they haven’t shared the points in any of their last 10 league fixtures (W3 L7).

There could be some much needed good fortune for Chievo this weekend. They are unbeaten in their last five Serie A matches against Sassuolo (W2 D3), they had lost two of the first four. The away side have never managed to score more than one goal in their nine league meetings against the hosts.

Torino are unbeaten in their three league games against Crotone – after the Granata had won 2-0 in November 2016, they have since had two draws in their most recent meetings. Crotone have only led in three away games in Serie A this season (the joint-fewest in this competition) – however, they managed to win two of those matches.

The hosts will look to Iago Falque who has assisted five times in his seven league games played under Walter Mazzarri this season.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last seven league games against Fiorentina played on home soil (W5 D2), scoring at least once in each of these fixtures. Curiously, midfielder Marco Benassi has netted twice in his last three away games against Udinese in Serie A, both for Torino.

Arguably the game of the weekend is at the San Siro where AC Milan have only lost once in their last five derbies against Inter Milan in all competitions (W2 D2), finding the net in each of these games. In the last three meetings, both sides have scored at least twice (two draws (2-2) and an Inter won 3-2 in the reverse fixture this season).

Under Vincenzo Montella, AC Milan gained 1.43 points per game, while in the 12 games with Gennaro Gattuso, Milan average 2 points per game. Inter have had an average of 1.25 since their city rivals switched coaches.

Inter talisman Mauro Icardi has scored four goals in his last two Milan league derbies, will he be the game-changer again?