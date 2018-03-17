Serie A Round 29 Preview: The Calm Before The Storm

Every weekend is becoming more and more important in Serie A as the season enters its final stages and this gameweek is no different.

We begin in Udine where the previous nine Serie A games between Udinese and Sassuolo have been shared equally, both teams have won three matches (D3).

The slight advantage may be with the away side as two of Sassuolo’s three wins in the league against Udinese have been as visitors.

Like most of Serie A, SPAL have the unenviable task of stopping the champions in their tracks. Their only win in Serie A against Juventus was in a home match in 1957. Since then, they’ve drawn three and lost seven at Stadio Mazza.

The new Serie A leaders have nine clean sheets in their last nine league matches: the Serie A record is 10 clean sheets in a row (themselves in 2015/16).

In-form Paulo Dybala has scored four goals in his last four appearances for Juventus (all competitions). Will he add to those numbers?

Over in Genoa, Sampdoria have scored in each of their last six Serie A games against Inter Milan (W3 D1 L2).

The hosts are solid at home and have collected 14 points in their last six on their own turf (W4, D2). Their last defeat at Ferraris stadium was back in December 2017 (vs Sassuolo).

The visitors still have hopes of Champions League football despite the last goal scored by an Inter player away from home and from open play being against Cagliari in November.

Benevento may see this as one of their few remaining lifelines against Cagliari, the hosts have won three of their last four home league games in Serie A, (L1 – against Napoli).

There is little history to go on as the first and only match between the two sides in Serie A was back in October 2017 (Cagliari won 2-1).

This game should be straight forward for AS Roma, they have won all of their previous three games against Crotone in Serie A, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets.

The capital side might start slow but finish well as they have scored 11 of their last 13 Serie A goals in the second half, while Crotone have conceded six of their last eight after half-time.

This may be the game for AC Milan to bounce back from Europa League elimination; they are unbeaten in their last 22 games against Chievo in Serie A (W19 D3).

The away side are flirting dangerously with relegation and in 2018, they have fired in the fewest shots on target (55) in the league, whilst AC Milan have averaged the most shots of target per game (6.6).

Despite similar league standings, Fiorentina have lost just two of their last 17 games against Torino in Serie A (W9 D6).

The Walter Mazzarri bubble may have burst as Torino has lost their last three league games; they last lost four games in a row in Serie A back in March 2014.

Despite their undoubted potential, Andrea Belotti (9.6%) and Giovanni Simeone (10.1%) have recorded the worst shot conversion rate of strikers who have scored at least five goals in this campaign.

Verona have won their last five home games in the league against Atalanta; the Gialloblu have won only three of their previous 13 league games played in Bentegodi in this fixture (6D 4L).

Atalanta won their last game against Verona this season, having surprisingly collected just two points from the previous seven league meetings between these two sides combined.

Lazio will be hoping to put their last minute defeat against Juventus behind them and get back to winning ways. They have lost just once in their last 16 home league games against Bologna (W11 D4).

Bologna do not seem to want to score of late and have fired in just one shot on target in their last two matches.

The Rossoblu also do not travel well and have lost their last four games on the road. They last lost five in a row in October 2015.

Genoa haven’t won away at Napoli in Serie A since February 2009; in eight clashes in this time, they have lost six and drawn two, scoring only four goals. This bodes well for the host’s hopes of regaining top-spot.

Napoli may want to get things done early and have scored the joint-most goals in the opening 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (nine).

Talisman Dries Mertens has scored four goals in his last four home league games, this after going five matches without a goal in the San Paolo. He ought to be a key figure again.