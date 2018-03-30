Serie A round 30 preview: Easter excitement as domestic action returns

Easter here and end of season aspirations and realities are becoming clearer by the game. Who will make this an egg-celent weekend and who will end up with Easter egg on their faces. Okay that’s it; no more Easter puns. Promise!

We begin in Bologna who have won only once over their last 18 league meetings against AS Roma, losing 10 times – including the last three matches, in which they haven’t scored a single goal. The champions league hopefuls from the capital are in stellar form and have won six of their last seven league fixtures (L1), this after a run of six games without a win (D3 L3).

Europa League competitors Atalanta’s last win against Udinese in Serie A came in September 2013 – since then, there have been five draws and five defeats for the Friulani. Over the last 10 league meetings between these two sides in Bergamo, both teams have won twice, with the other six all ending in draws. This could be an even encounter again.

Possible signing of the season Josip Ilicic has been directly involved in 17 league goals this season (10 goals, seven assists). In fact, he is one away from his best ever tally in a single Serie A campaign (18 in 2015/16) and the Zebrette will be relieved to hear of his latest injury news, while the Goddess will sorely miss him.

In mid-table obscurity, Cagliari have lost five of their last six league meetings against Torino (D1), after they had won five of the previous six (D1). Both sides have found the net in each of the last eight top-flight encounters, while these meetings have seen, on average, four goals per game.

Leonardo Pavoletti could be on the mark given that he has scored two goals and provided two assists over his last three appearances against Torino.

In a surprisingly even match-up, there has been one win for each side and one draw in the previous three Serie A meetings between Fiorentina and Crotone. Last season, Crotone managed to avoid relegation thanks to six wins and two draws from MD30 to MD38 (one defeat). Will history repeat itself?

Looking towards the wrong end of the table, among sides they’ve faced at least 15 times in the top-flight, Genoa are the team against whom SPAL have conceded the fewest goals (14).

The relegation threatened side are hitting form at the right time and are unbeaten in their last four league games – their longest such run in Serie A this season.

Inter could do with an easy weekend and this could be it as they are unbeaten in their last 15 top-flight games against Verona (W12 D3), with the last success for the Venetians coming in February 1992. The visitors have failed to score in four of their last five away league fixtures, but did net four goals in the other one (against Fiorentina).

Among his more impressive stats, Mauro Icardi has scored one goal for every 26 touches, the best ratio among players who have had at least 26 touches in the big five European leagues this season.

There have been two previous meetings between Lazio and Benevento, in Serie A and Coppa Italia: the Biancocelesti won both 5-1. The hosts’ Champions League hopes are in the balance given that they have won only two of their last eight Serie A games (D2 L4), after winning five of the previous eight.

Benevento are still yet to pick up a point from away matches in this season: in the big five European Leagues Hamburg and Malaga are next, with five away points each.

Sassuolo have won only one top-flight game against Napoli – with five wins for the Partenopei and three draws. However, the hosts have failed to win each of their last five home games (D3 L2). Napoli will expect to keep the heat on Juventus as they are unbeaten in their last 27 away games (W23 D4): only Inter (32) and AC Milan (38) have done better in Serie A history.

Before the win in the reverse fixture, Sampdoria were winless in their previous five league meetings with Chievo (D2 L3). Since the beginning of December, Chievo have earned only five points in Serie A, five fewer than any other side in the competition – even Benevento!

Complacency seems to be an issue for the away side as Sampdoria have lost the most points from leading situations in Serie A this season (17).

The stand-out fixture of the weekend takes us to Turin. The champions have won all six of their Serie A matches against AC Milan since they moved to the Allianz Stadium. Both sides lead the form charts domestically. In 2018, Juventus (2.8) and AC Milan (2.78) have earned the most points per game and conceded the fewest goals in Serie A (0 by Juventus, five by Rossoneri).

The visitors will look to Patrick Cutrone to continue their good form. He has scored five goals in his last five league encounters as a starter: three of them have been scored in away matches.