Serie A Team of the Week | Round 28

Juventus stay are top of the table after Napoli were halted by Inter at the Stadio Meazza on Sunday night.

AC Milan got a crucial last minute win, as Roma also found all three points and Lazio were unable to beat Cagliari.

Fiorentina beat Benevento for Davide Astori. At the bottom, vital wins for Crotone and Hellas Verona, as Sassuolo and SPAL drew.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed, let us know your thoughts!

Alex Meret – SPAL

That penalty save on Matteo Politano could prove the difference in the relegation battle, with SPAL leaving Sassuolo with a fundamental point away from home.

Vitor Hugo – Fiorentina

His first Serie A goal. A decisive one too. No.31 scoring in the name of No.13, the man he replaced in defence, being the 13th scorer for Fiorentina this season, scoring at 13:00, in minute 26 (the double of 13) of the game. Destiny.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (8 Team of the Week appearances)

The best defender in Serie A this season, no doubt. So far he’s been almost perfect in every game, and especially so on Sunday night against Napoli. Sublime defending, then almost scored Inter’s winner.

Antonio Caracciolo – Hellas Verona

A goal to win the derby and drag Hellas back in the scrum to avoid relegation. There is still a long way to go, but Verona can now properly fight to stay up.

Marten De Roon – Atalanta

If Atalanta can still hope for a European spot, a lot of the merit is De Roon’s, who fired home a beautiful winning goal to give La Dea all three points.

Daniele De Rossi – Roma (2 apps)

A battle in midfield, a goal. All of which for Roma and for Davide Astori, one of his best friends. A tough week for Daniele De Rossi, who showed all his character on the pitch.

Milan Badelj – Fiorentina

La Viola could have mentally collapsed after the events in the last seven days. Badelj gave the speech at Astori’s funeral, then inherited the Captain’s armband to lead his teammates back to normality on the pitch. And he did it magnificently, with his charisma supporting the team. Then he collapsed on the pitch in tears at the final whistle to show once again how much Davide will be missed.

Adrian Stoian – Crotone

Deployed in central midfield, he put together a performance of quality and defensive skills, scoring and helping the Squali to a crucial win.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (7 apps)

When he was out, many were saying that Blaise Matuidi was being missed more than the Argentinian. Blasphemy. He wins on his own, when he wants.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (9 apps)

What a goal. A spinning back heel volley. That would be enough to get into this team. Add to it that he scored it in the final minute to give Lazio the draw, and then you have one of the best strikers in Europe.

André Silva – AC Milan

He could not have chosen a better moment to open his Serie A account, with a last minute winning goal to fire Milan right into the Champions League race.