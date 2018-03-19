Serie A Team of the Week | Round 29

Juventus halted their run, as Napoli reopened the Scudetto race with the win over Genoa.

AC Milan, Roma and Inter got crucial wins, whilst Lazio was halted at home as Fiorentina beat Torino.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Alex Meret – SPAL (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Kept a clean sheet against Juventus: not exactly easy. A great save on Douglas Costa, and he directed the defence throughout the game, showing great leadership.

Raul Albiol – Napoli

A season defining goal, the hope for the Scudetto.

Francesco Vicari – SPAL (2 apps)

Amazing performance to keep Gonzalo Higuain in his pocket all night. Crucial in getting SPAL a very important point.

Joao Cancelo – Inter (2 apps)

The assist to unlock the game in Genova, as well as quality all round: Inter finally have a technical full back.

Pasquale Schiattarella – SPAL

The first defender against Juventus and the first one to transform the situation from defending to attacking.

Radja Nainggolan – Roma (4 apps)

Another goal at Crotone, and another all round performance, being the motor of Roma in the middle.

Milan Badelj – Fiorentina (2 apps)

Another sublime performance in midfield, defending, dictating play and stepping up as Fiorentina’s captain and leader.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan (2 apps)

The opening goal and the corner kick that lead to Silva’s winning goal.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (5 apps)

A hat-trick to kill any hope for Hellas Verona and get Atalanta fully back in the race for a Europa League spot.

André Silva – AC Milan (2 apps)

It’s his time to shine: whatever he touches turns into gold. Fundamental three points for the rest of Milan’s season.

Mauro Icardi – Inter (9 apps)

Finally back on the scoresheet, with four (!!) goals. Sixth hat-trick of his season, scoring his goal number 100 in Serie A in the same stadium where he scored his first. He’s now on 103 Serie A goals, and 100 for Inter.