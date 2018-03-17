SPAL v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel to Ferrara to take on SPAL at the Stadio Mazza in the hope of extending their lead atop Serie A to seven points.

History is in the Bianconeri’s favour as SPAL have won just one of their 33 Serie A games against Juventus, drawing 11 and losing 21, with that sole win coming way back in 1957.

Coming back to the present day Juventus have had nine clean sheets in their last nine Serie A matches, though SPAL are unbeaten in their last three home games.

SPAL: Meret; Cionek, Vicari, Felipe; Lazzari, Grassi, Schiattarella, Kurtic, F. Costa; Paloschi, Antenucci.

Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Asamoah; Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Alex Sandro; Higuain