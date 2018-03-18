Spalletti: Complimenting the Inter players guarantees defeat

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti’s criticism of his players last week was an attempt of provoking a reaction, which he received as his side smashed Sampdoria 5-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon.

Ivan Perisic was one of those who was the subject of Spalletti’s harsh words, and he responded by getting on the scoresheet for the Biscione with an excellent looping header and Spalletti believes that compliments are a guarantee of failure.

“The aim of my words was to prompt the players to do more and give them the strength that I believe they have,” Spalletti told Mediaset Premium after the game.

“I don’t know what guarantees victory, but I do know what guarantees defeat and that is complimenting players regardless of what they actually do.

“We allowed Sampdoria nothing today and the collective worked. We played as a team and wanted the victory at all costs.”

The three points were desperately needed for Inter as they continue to target a return to the Champions League and they temporarily return to the top four ahead of Lazio’s game against Bologna on Sunday evening.