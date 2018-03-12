Spalletti: Inter worried Napoli

Following Inter’s 0-0 draw with Napoli, Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti was happy with the result but also admitted his side has its flaws.

A match littered with mistakes saw the Nerazzurri hit the post through Milan Skriniar, but in reality they created very little.

“I thought it was a good game,” Spalletti told Mediaset Premium. “Spectacular football is subjective. I thought it was good in terms of probing play and tactics.

“Napoli have this quality as they know each other by heart.

“We worried them at times, and at others had to soak up pressure, because the one thing you must never do against Napoli is to become stretched, as they’ll play between the lines.

“We had the chances to hurt them on the counter, some we took better than others. That’s what we’re like, I’m afraid.

“At times we are right in there and have the right attitude, at others we lose that and I don’t like the lack of consistency.

“We can’t build on it when we go forward and then back, because I can’t tell you what we’ll be like next week.”

Inter do have a good record against top four opposition, though unbeaten, have drawn five of six games they have played against Roma, Napoli, Juventus and Lazio.

“It all depends on where you want to put this Inter,” Spalletti went on. “We had a horrible, set of results with some terrible games. In general, we’ve not played great football this season, because I don’t think we have the kind of quality that people seem to think we have.

“If we want to take the game to the opposition, we have to pass it around quickly and in short spaces. Instead, tonight, we passed it back to our goalkeeper too many times.

“If you have quality, like Napoli do, you pass it between the lines with quick one-two passing. We tried that, and most of the time lost the ball.”