Spalletti: It’s time for Inter to take responsibility

Inter’s disappointing run of form since December has put their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League at risk but Luciano Spalletti says that they need to step up and take responsibility in Sunday’s Milan derby.

The Nerazzurri have won just twice since December 3rd, coming in recent weeks against Benevento and Bologna respectively, which could barely be more contrasting to AC Milan’s form ahead of a potentially season-defining game at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“If we want to qualify for the Champions League, we can’t wait or allow slip-ups,” Spalletti said at his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“It’s time to take responsibility. That period of ups and downs that happens to everyone is no longer allowed.”

A draw would probably be seen as a good result for Inter given they hold a seven point lead over the Rossoneri, but Spalletti is insistent that those in attendance at the San Siro on Sunday will witness something special.

“It’s important that the derby is a real show for those that come to the stadium,” he added.

“This is at the heart of football, it’s the same across the world. The city of Milan can be an example for this.”