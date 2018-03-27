Swansea midfielder on AC Milan radar

Premier League midfielder Sung-Yueng Ki appears to have settled on Serie A as his next destination, with reports that he will join AC Milan when he leaves Swansea City at the end of the current campaign.

The South Korean has been plying his trade in South Wales for the last five seasons, but is free to leave the Welsh club when his contract expires this summer.

With the Rossoneri looking to grab a bargain when the transfer window reopens, Tuttosport are reporting that Rossoneri sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has won the race for the versatile Asian.

Although expected to provide coach Gennaro Gattuso with some backup for Franck Kessie, the former Celtic man can also perform in a defensive role if called upon.

The 29-year-old’s career began in his homeland with FC Seoul in 2006 and has appeared 98 times for the national team, scoring 10 times.