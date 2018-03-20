Title run-in finally set to test Juventus’ resolve

With six consecutive Serie A titles in the bag, two points clear in the race for a seventh and yet to concede a domestic goal in 2018, a goalless draw with newly promoted SPAL should barely shake the Juventus Scudetto juggernaut. However, with title rivals Napoli still to face, albeit in Turin, it is within the wider context of the remainder of the campaign that gives cause for concern to Bianconeri supporters.

When Serie A action resumes on the peninsula after the international break, coach Massimiliano Allegri will face former player Gennaro Gattuso with a resurgent AC MIlan, knowing that his never-say-die attitude makes the Rossoneri a huge threat.

At the same time, with the Champions League arguably a bigger incentive for an ageing Juventus team that have missed out on the trophy at the final hurdle twice in three years, one eye will no doubt be on their quarter-final with Real Madrid.

With revenge certainly on the mind of those like Gianluigi Buffon, who saw Los Blancos shatter dreams of finally getting his hands on the famous old trophy, they will be two ties that will expend a great amount of physical and mental energy.

The one saving grace is that sandwiched between those fixtures is a clash with bottom club Benevento, regardless of any miracles performed at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito since the turn of the year, and will have the opportunity to rest some first-team faces.

Progression in Europe would then pose another tough run of fixtures, starting with what could be a title decider when the Partenopei head to Allianz Stadium towards the end of April and a semi-final first-leg ahead of the Derby d’Italia.

With Luciano Spalletti battling with neighbours Milan and capital duo Lazio and Roma for qualification for Europe’s premier club competition, there will be a fiery atmosphere waiting got the Old Lady at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Juventus’ players have certainly fought on more than one front in the last decade – league and cup doubles obtained three years in a row – but rarely, if at all, have they faced a run-in as challenging as this.

By the time they head to the capital to face Roma with two games remaining, Napoli could have overtaken them and given themselves some additional breathing space to settle any nerves building in Naples.

In contrast, Maurizio Sarri’s men have no European commitments and their biggest test, aside from facing Juventus, is a visit to Milan in early April.

Everything is set for an enthralling last nine rounds of the Serie A season and if Juventus, despite their slender advantage, are crowned champions in May it will be a much bigger achievement than those of the last few years.