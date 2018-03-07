Tottenham v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel to Wembley Stadium in London as they look to overcome Tottenham Hotspur and make the Champions League quarter-finals.

After drawing the first leg 2-2, Juventus need victory or a tie of more than three goals apiece if they are to qualify for the next round, and have been boosted by the return of star strikers Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.

However, there are plenty of omens going against the Bianconeri as only 10 out of 12 teams have went onto the next round of the Champions League after drawing the home leg of a knockout phase game 2-2.

Tottenham though, are one of the three teams still unbeaten in this season in the competition alongside Barcelona and Liverpool, and have won their last four Champions League games at Wembley. But Juve have have lost only one of their last seven outings in the knockout phase.

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi; Dybala, Higuain, Douglas Costa