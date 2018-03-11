Touching tribute to Davide Astori as Fiorentina fans and club say goodbye to their captain

As Fiorentina took to the pitch before their match with Benevento, the first since the passing of Davide Astori, the players were united, all wearing the No.13 shirt as they warmed up, and faced the Curva Fiesole beside a a huge banner in memory of Astori.

The entire stadium stood and applauded as both teams came onto the pitch for the warm up, applauded the Fiorentina owners Diego and Andrea della Valle with whom they have had a fractious relationship, applauded as the starting XIs were read out and tears were most definitely held back when the tributes started.

First a video homage to the defender, then as the teams came out an impeccably held minutes silence was broken by chants of ‘there’s only one Davide Astori’ from both sets of fans. The mascots has Cagliari, as well as Fiorentina shirts, emblazoned with his name, before balloons were released just before kick off.

Then on the 13th minute of the game – Astori’s number – the match stopped and the Curva unveiled their choreopgrahy dedicated to their captain.

Ciao Davide