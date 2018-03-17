What’s gone wrong at Inter? | FIF Opinion

Despite a credible draw against Napoli, plus wins over Bologna and Benevento of late, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti derided his team’s performance commenting on the quality, of lack thereof, within his squad.

This comes after a horrendous run of results that has seen the Nerazzurri fall to fifth in the Serie A table, and are now in a serious dogfight to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the main aim for the club.

Dov Schiavone and Vieri Capretta take a look at what has been happening with Inter, and why they have so many issues.

