Will Real Madrid and Barcelona end Serie A’s Champions League dream?

It will be Juventus v Real Madrid and Roma v Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but who will make it to the next round?

Our very own Vieri Capretta analyses the chances of Juventus and Roma to make it to the semi-finals, with his predictions on how the games against Barcelona and Real Madrid will end.

