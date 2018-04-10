AC Milan’s attacking issues setting them back

The reasons for AC Milan’s struggles this season and likely failure to secure Champions League football next season can reasonably be pinpointed to their attack.

Following a summer of big spending last year, the Rossoneri were expected to be at the very least serious challengers for the top four and were touted in some quarters as potential Scudetto contenders.

However, due to the problems that they have suffered in the final third all year, neither of those objectives is to happen, with Gennaro Gattuso’s men sitting in sixth place, eight points off the top four, with seven games remaining.

While they are sixth in terms of points won this season, they are only a meagre 10th in the Serie A scoring table, with 43 goals scored from their 31 games played.

Teams such as Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Atalanta and Torino are all behind the Diavolo in the league table but all have managed more goals over the course of the campaign so far.

When you analyse where the goals have been coming from for them, the statistics are arguably even more damning for a club expected to compete for a top four finish.

In the list of Serie A’s top 20 goalscorers this season, there are zero representatives from the Rossoneri, yet there are names such as Roberto Inglese of Chievo, SPAL’s Mirco Antenucci and Leonardo Pavoletti, now with Cagliari.

Midfielders have even outscored Milan strikers, with players such as Josip Ilicic, Luis Alberto, Bryan Cristante and Sami Khedira all ahead of Milan’s top scorer Patrick Cutrone, who is 24th on the charts with seven goals.

His fellow Milan strikers have managed that amount of goals put together this season, with Nikola Kalinic netting five times and Andre Silva scoring twice.